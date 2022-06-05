Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘self-inflicted pain’: ‘Got nothing from Megxit’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been called out for having caused self-inflicted pain with their decision to leave the UK since it left them with “nothing they wanted to begin with.”

Royal biographer Tina Brown made this claim in an interview with BBC's Sophie Raworth.

According to Express UK, the duo spoke at length about the couple’s snub from the main procession at St Paul's Cathedral.

Ms Raworth branded it a ‘humiliation’ and Ms Brown added, “He will feel very mixed about it. He was a proud, card-carrying senior royal for much of his life.”

“His botched exit, and it was botched completely, has resulted in them getting nothing that they wanted.”

“I feel they are trying to work their way back in through the corners and I don't think it will ever be what it was. And that's entirely self-inflicted.”