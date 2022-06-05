 
Showbiz
Sunday Jun 05 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 05, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif test positive of COVID-19, report

Bollywood King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan has tested positive for COVID-19, reportedly. The Raees star has become the latest actor to have tested positive in recent days.


Earlier in the day, it was reported that Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif had also contracted the novel virus. According to sources, the Dhoom 3 actress also skipped IIFA 2022 ceremony in Abu Dhabi, where her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal bagged the Best Actor (male) award for Sardar Udham.


More details about Shah Rukh and Katrina are awaited.

Meanwhile, BMC has asked the city to be on alert after an alarming spike was noticed in daily new cases of coronavirus.

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus, BMC has further requested the studios to not organize parties in studios.

On Saturday, Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Aditya Roy Kapur made headlines after confirming the news of testing positive for Covid-19.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor was supposed to perform at the IIFA 2022 ceremony but had to skip the event.

