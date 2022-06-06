Atta-ur-Rahman seeks forgiveness; Pervez Hoodbhoy tells him where he went wrong

Academic Dr Pervez Hoodbhoy (left) and ex-chairman of Prime Minister's Task Force on Science and Technology Dr Atta-ur-Rahman. — Facebook/Dr Atta-ur-Rahman's website/File

Ex-chairman of Prime Minister's Task Force on Science and Technology Dr Atta-ur-Rahman has sought forgiveness from academic Dr Pervez Hoodbhoy.

Dr Rahman had reportedly sent an email to Dr Hoodhboy where he told him that he was close to his death bed and would like to mend ties before he passes away.

"It has been almost two decades that we have had differences with one another. It is normal in the civilised world to have opposite points of view but still be civil. On occasions, our interactions have crossed these limits," a local publication quoted Rahman as saying in an email to Dr Hoodhboy.

Dr Rahman said that he was almost 80 years old and not keeping too well. "I would like to mend all bridges before I go. I would like to express my sincere regrets if I have hurt you in any manner through our exchanges and hope that we can let bygones be bygones".

In his response, Dr Hoodbhoy said he was sorry to hear that Dr Rahman was unwell and mentioned that the chemist's desire to mend ties was commendable.

He added that the clearance from Dr Rahman was "quite unnecessary" as there was never a personal quarrel between them.

"If you still want reassurance on this point, I will state this explicitly: I, Pervez Hoodbhoy, bear no personal grudge against Atta-ur-Rahman and wish him no ill for any action he might possibly have taken to harm my person or my personal interest'."

He did not end there.

Moving on, Dr Hoodbhoy noted that having said that, "I hold you squarely responsible for having single-handedly engineered the destruction of Pakistan’s higher education system, a destruction so complete and thorough that there is no hope of recovery in the foreseeable future".

He said that in Dr Rahman's "ruthless pursuit" of his desire to gain power, influence, and money, he used "every possible device to cheat, lie, deceive, and commit fraud — both academic and financial". "Generations yet unborn will curse you," Dr Hoodbhoy said.

Dr Hoodbhoy noted that now that ex-prime minister Imran Khan has been ousted and the new government is said to have "spurned your overtures, you should indeed be very worried".

He said that after two decades of being at the very top — as well as being hugely influential while in other positions — the legacy that Dr Rahman's leaving behind to Pakistan’s higher education system was not plausible to say the least.

He mentioned that Dr Rahman initiated and reinforced a system of "corruption" in universities where academic prowess has become totally irrelevant and only numbers matter.

He added that this was how Dr Rahman was able to publish 27 books in a year and dozens of research papers — with most of the books and papers being from Bentham Science Publishers, a fraudulent predator publishing house located on the Karachi University campus.

"Crying hoarse for more PhDs as a solution to Pakistan’s scientific underdevelopment. This led to thousands of unemployed and unemployable graduates with PhDs, most of whom lack even basic skills in their subjects and yet feel entitled to jobs and high positions," he said.

Dr Hoodbhoy said Dr Rahman created new universities which disgrace that very name and "in which no real learning takes place".

"On your instigation, dozens of new universities were made from scratch or converted from colleges. You knew that these had absolutely no potential to function as genuine academic institutions but you still wanted to appear as a great visionary."

"Dr Atta-ur-Rahman, you have much to answer for, but not to me alone. What Bernie Madoff was to America’s Wall Street, you are to Pakistan’s higher education," he said.

"Meanwhile, I wish you good health and enough remaining years for you to atone for a lifetime of crime," Dr Hoodbhoy added.