Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan and others issue environment conservation pleas

Priyanka Chopra to Sara Ali Khan and others urge people to conserve the environment: Photos

Bollywood stars recently turned to social media on the occasion of World Environment Day on Sunday and advised people to “conserve the beauty of this earth”.



Taking to Instagram, the Kedarnath actress shared a picturesque collage of her travel photos in which she could be seen enjoying the “blues” of all kinds.

The Atrangi Re star captioned the post, “Sea, rivers, lakes, strait. All kinds of water bodies this past month. Best 30 days. Happy World Environment Day.”

Moreover, the Quantico actress posted a collection of breathtaking photos of nature on her IG story.

The Global star advised people to take care of the earth. She wrote, “We only have one Earth. It’s so important that we do our part to leave the world better than we found it,” in the caption.

Meanwhile, Shershaah actor posted a photo of himself doing a fine headstand on a beach.

He quoted American oceanographer, Sylvia Earle in his caption and it read “No water. No life. No blue. No green.”

Other than that, the Runway 34 star underlined the importance of conservation in his IG post.



He captioned it, “Love your planet as much as you love yourself… there’s just one you & there’s just one earth.”



