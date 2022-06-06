Prince Louis ‘especially’ had an incredible Jubilee weekend: William and Kate

File footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest, Prince Louis, seemed to have a riot of a time during the Queen’s Jubilee weekend, his parents revealed.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge turned to their social media on Monday to share their gratitude to everyone who turned out to pay tribute to the Queen during the four-day bank holiday, and addressed Louis’ fun antics caught on cameras during several events.

Sharing photos from the Jubilee festivities, Prince William and Kate said: “What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special.”





The note further read: “Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership. From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember.”

“We all had an incredible time,” said Kate and William, before quipping, “… especially Louis.”

Their adorable comment comes as photos of the young royal blowing raspberries at mum Kate during Sunday’s Jubilee pageant take the internet by storm.

Prince Louis was also pictured a ton of funny faces at other times during the Jubilee, including covering his ears on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the RAF flypast




