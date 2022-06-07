Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘cold-shouldered’ at Queen’s Jubilee: Insider

file footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to have been ‘cold-shouldered’ by royal family members at the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations, with a royal expert saying that ‘no one would talk to them’.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex landed in the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee on Wednesday and attended the thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, June 3, where socialite Lady Colin Campbell says they received a ‘frosty’ atmosphere.

Speaking on GB News, Campbell said: “… They walked into the cathedral and absolutely everyone cold-shouldered them, in a way that only civilised people can do when they are cold-shouldering people.”

She added: “Nobody caught their eye; it was unnaturally polite and freezing cold and they realised that between the booing and the cold-shouldering that they got from everybody.”

Campbell also commented on the picture going around where the Sussexes are seen talking to Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall.

She said: “While they were waiting for their car, nobody would speak to them except Zara. By the time they left they were absolutely spitting bricks.”

Prince Harry and Meghan also left the UK earlier than expected, reportedly flying out early on Sunday before the Jubilee pageant which closed the Platinum Jubilee festivities.