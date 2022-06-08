Sara Ali khan shows off abs in post-workout picture: ‘Self-love’

Sara Ali Khan indulged in some self-love while showing off her aesthetic abs in an Instagram story

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan recently posted a picture of herself exulting over her abs after a steaming work-out session, reported local Indian publications.

The Simmba actress was seen sporting in a white crop top paired with pink gym shorts and pink slippers.

With her wet hair running free and her sleek abs peeking out from her attire, the diva stopped to pose for a random shot.

Being in so love with herself, she captioned the picture, “Self-love for my abs (heart-eye emojis).”

Sara made her acting debut in the 2018 film Kedarnath, and she has been continually in the spotlight since then.

She keeps her fans interested and amused on social media; she is quite active on Instagram and frequently shares photos and videos from her daily life with her fans.