 
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 08 2022
By
Web Desk

People involved in 'peddling malicious allegations' against leadership to face legal action, warns army

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 08, 2022

Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar. — APP
Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar. — APP
  • "Insinuations made by people on social media regarding former finance minister Shaukat Tarin baseless propaganda," says ISPR
  • ISPR says statement has also been duly rebutted by Tarin himself.
  • Peddling malicious allegations and blatant lies against the institution and its leadership to promote vested interests is condemnable, it says.

The Pakistan Army on Wednesday issued a warning and said that it reserves the right to take legal action against people involved in “peddling malicious allegations and blatant lies” against its leadership.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), "insinuations made by people on social media quoting the former finance minister Shaukat Tarin is baseless propaganda”.

It added that the same has also been duly rebutted by Tarin himself.

“Peddling malicious allegations and blatant lies against the institution and its leadership to promote vested interests is condemnable and the institution reserves the right to take legal action against those involved,” warned the army. 

The move came in response to a tweet by a journalist on social media claiming that the Tarin was asked to betray PTI Chairman Imran Khan and help Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. 

An hour later, Tarin had also categorically denied the news and clarified that he was never asked by anyone in the establishment to leave Khan and join Sharif's government.

More From Pakistan:

Federal govt restores Saturday as weekly holiday

Federal govt restores Saturday as weekly holiday
It's my responsibility to confirm PTI members resigned sans pressure: NA speaker

It's my responsibility to confirm PTI members resigned sans pressure: NA speaker
COAS Gen Bajwa expresses satisfaction over progress of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad

COAS Gen Bajwa expresses satisfaction over progress of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad
NEC backs closing of markets countrywide at 8:30pm

NEC backs closing of markets countrywide at 8:30pm
'They will not do anything without America's approval,' Imran Khan rebukes govt

'They will not do anything without America's approval,' Imran Khan rebukes govt
IHC grants bail to TikToker Dolly in Margalla Hills' forest fire case

IHC grants bail to TikToker Dolly in Margalla Hills' forest fire case
WATCH: Why did Maryam Nawaz tear up during Instagram live?

WATCH: Why did Maryam Nawaz tear up during Instagram live?
'You are a disgusting person': PTI, PML-N senators exchange hot words

'You are a disgusting person': PTI, PML-N senators exchange hot words
SHC allows Dua Zahra to decide her fate

SHC allows Dua Zahra to decide her fate
22 killed as passenger van falls into ditch on National Highway in Quetta

22 killed as passenger van falls into ditch on National Highway in Quetta
Imran's 'buddy' Trump also faces similar inquiry as Toshakhana scandal

Imran's 'buddy' Trump also faces similar inquiry as Toshakhana scandal
Rawalpindi university torturing stray animals to teach students, say activists

Rawalpindi university torturing stray animals to teach students, say activists

Latest

view all