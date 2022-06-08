 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp’s lawyers say the verdict was not a blow to #MeToo Movement

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 08, 2022

File Footage 

Johnny Depp’s lawyers, Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez, are of the view that the verdict in the highly publicized case against his ex-wife Amber Heard did not affect the #MeToo movement.

During an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Chew and Vasquez discussed the high profile defamation case in detail.

At one point, host George Stephanopoulos said, "Victims' advocates have argued that the verdict is going to have a chilling effect on domestic-violence victims and it's a blow to the #MeToo movement."

To which Vasquez replied, "I think our response to that is that we encourage any victim to come forward. Domestic violence doesn't have a gender."

Stephanopoulos then asked, "So you don't see this as a setback in any way, shape or form?"

"We do not," Vasquez responded. "We believe that the verdict speaks for itself; the facts are what they are. The jury made a unanimous decision based on those facts."

On June 1st, the jury ruled the verdict in Depp’s favour as he won all three defamation claims in his case brought against his ex-wife over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post referring to herself as a domestic abuse victim and was awarded $10.35 in damages.

On the other hand, Heard won only one of her three claims that Depp defamed her and was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.


