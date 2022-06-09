 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth refused to allow Harry and Meghan to bring their cameraman says expert

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 09, 2022

Queen Elizabeth refused to allow Harry and Meghan to bring their cameraman says expert

Queen Elizabeth refused to allow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to bring a private cameraman to take their children's picture with the monarch, said a royal biographer.

Speaking on GB News, royal biographer Angela Levin said the Queen's answer was "absolutely not" because she said it was a private event.

Levin said that the Due and Duchess was unhappy to hear the answer because the pictures with the Queen would have made a lot of money.'

Answering a question regarding the couple's visit to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, she said ,"The Palace made sure that Harry and Meghan realised the Royal Family has moved on."

Harry and Meghan also celebrated their daughter Lilibet's birthday in the UK.


More From Entertainment:

Did Meghan and Harry attend secret royal cousins' launch?

Did Meghan and Harry attend secret royal cousins' launch?
UK prosecutors authorise indecent assault charges against Harvey Weinstein

UK prosecutors authorise indecent assault charges against Harvey Weinstein
Billie Eilish references Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial in her new song

Billie Eilish references Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial in her new song
Prince Charles' first day as king laid bare by UK’s top constitutional expert

Prince Charles' first day as king laid bare by UK’s top constitutional expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have left Netflix ‘very cross’ after Jubilee failure

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have left Netflix ‘very cross’ after Jubilee failure
Prince Louis’ Jubilee antics blamed on ‘a lot of sweets’ for the royal kids

Prince Louis’ Jubilee antics blamed on ‘a lot of sweets’ for the royal kids
Prince Harry has ‘air of sadness’ since returning from the UK: Body language expert

Prince Harry has ‘air of sadness’ since returning from the UK: Body language expert
Queen attracts praise as she 'played a blinder' in two-word response to Harry and Meghan

Queen attracts praise as she 'played a blinder' in two-word response to Harry and Meghan
Johnny Depp’s lawyers say the verdict was not a blow to #MeToo Movement

Johnny Depp’s lawyers say the verdict was not a blow to #MeToo Movement
Kim Kardashian and sisters snub Kanye West on his 45th birthday?

Kim Kardashian and sisters snub Kanye West on his 45th birthday?
Todd Phillips confirms 'Joker 2', announces title of the Joaquin Phoenix starrer

Todd Phillips confirms 'Joker 2', announces title of the Joaquin Phoenix starrer
Angelina Jolie made multiple offers to Brad Pitt before selling vineyard: Insider

Angelina Jolie made multiple offers to Brad Pitt before selling vineyard: Insider

Latest

view all