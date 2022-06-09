Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'low key' UK return was 'really meant for Queen': Insider

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry only came back to UK to reunite with the Queen, says insider.

The sole purpose of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex return was to pay their respects to Her Majesty, without participating as working royals.

"They were really here to see the Queen" and "paid their respects and went home", adding that the Sussexes are no longer working royals.



The insider told US magazine People: "They aren't part of the [working] Royal Family anymore, and that's a decision they have taken — but maybe [the public] hasn't quite accepted that yet.

"Yes, they were low-key.

"They paid their respects and went home.

"They were really here to see the Queen, and they did."

Meghan and Harry left the pond in 2020, moving to US for alongside son Archie. The couple later welcomed daughter Lilibet Diana in 2021.