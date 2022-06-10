Prince Harry’s legal battle in UK gets new update following Jubilee stint

file footage

Prince Harry’s focus is set to be back in the UK just days after departing for his US home as it is being reported that new updates in his legal battles in the UK are on their way, reported Hello magazine.

While not an entirely new legal battle, a new update in his libel claim against a British publication is expected to bring Harry’s focus back to the UK.

According to the outlet, a High Court judge has started overseeing a preliminary hearing in the Duke of Sussex’s libel case against Mail on Sunday publishers Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over an article about his case against the Home Office.

Prince Harry claims the article in question, in which the Mail on Sunday commented on another legal case of his over security issue in the UK, ‘allegedly caused him substantial hurt, embarrassment and distress which is continuing.’

Now, at a hearing on Thursday, Mr Justice Nicklin is expected to determine ‘the natural and ordinary meaning of parts of the article addressed in the claim’, as per Hello.

Nicklin is also expected to decide whether the statements in Harry’s claim are statements of fact or opinion or defamatory.



