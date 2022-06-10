 
entertainment
Friday Jun 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Halsey accused of 'disability discrimination' and 'non-payment of overtime wages'

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 10, 2022

Halsey accused of disability discrimination and non-payment of overtime wages
Halsey accused of 'disability discrimination' and 'non-payment of overtime wages'

Halsey has been accused of 'disability discrimination' by her former nanny who claimed that she didn't pay her overtime wages.

According to The Sun, a 15-page complaint has been filed in Los Angeles this week that sued the singer, real name Ashley Frangipane, to “pay overtime wages, pay wages on a timely basis, reimburse business expenses, waiting for time penalties, and disability discrimination, along with failure to accommodate and engage.”

The plaintiff, Ashley Funches, claimed that she worked ‘around the clock’ to look after her son in late 2021 and ‘was fired’ when she demanded to get paid for the overtime.

Funches also accused the singer of retaliation and failure to prevent. Funches has sought an undisclosed amount for "unpaid wages, penalties, interest, attorneys’ fees, and costs and expenses."

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that Halsey’s rep has dubbed the allegations baseless’.

"This individual’s employment was recently terminated in response to specific incidents in which Halsey’s infant was left unsupervised in an unsafe location while under the nanny’s care, and it was discovered the nanny was intoxicated while the child was in her care,” the rep said.

“Furthermore, at no time during this individual’s term of employment with Halsey were any complaints even raised.

"Consequently, while Halsey is both saddened and disappointed by this turn of events, they feel it is important to refute these allegations publicly, as they take ableism and ethical working conditions very seriously."

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner leaves fans jaw-dropped with selfie in $200K Lamborghini

Kylie Jenner leaves fans jaw-dropped with selfie in $200K Lamborghini
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘running into brick walls’ with the Firm

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘running into brick walls’ with the Firm
Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez lauds his ‘bravery’ for exposing his life to seek justice

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez lauds his ‘bravery’ for exposing his life to seek justice
Chris Hemsworth ‘scared’ of Christian Bale in ‘Thor Love and Thunder’

Chris Hemsworth ‘scared’ of Christian Bale in ‘Thor Love and Thunder’
David Beckham admits his throat-clearing habit gets on Victoria Beckham's nerves

David Beckham admits his throat-clearing habit gets on Victoria Beckham's nerves
David Beckham talks about his worst haircuts: ‘Probably the Mohawk’

David Beckham talks about his worst haircuts: ‘Probably the Mohawk’
Katy Perry receives key to Las Vegas city, ‘I have a lot of roots here’

Katy Perry receives key to Las Vegas city, ‘I have a lot of roots here’
Queen second to be booted following Prince Harry’s frosty UK reception

Queen second to be booted following Prince Harry’s frosty UK reception
Cillian Murphy ‘really has no idea’ about a 'Peaky Blinders' movie

Cillian Murphy ‘really has no idea’ about a 'Peaky Blinders' movie
Rebel Wilson makes big announcement about her love life: Deets inside

Rebel Wilson makes big announcement about her love life: Deets inside
Amber Heard to have more screen time in ‘Aquaman 2’: Reports

Amber Heard to have more screen time in ‘Aquaman 2’: Reports

Latest

view all