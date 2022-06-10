Halsey accused of 'disability discrimination' and 'non-payment of overtime wages'

Halsey has been accused of 'disability discrimination' by her former nanny who claimed that she didn't pay her overtime wages.

According to The Sun, a 15-page complaint has been filed in Los Angeles this week that sued the singer, real name Ashley Frangipane, to “pay overtime wages, pay wages on a timely basis, reimburse business expenses, waiting for time penalties, and disability discrimination, along with failure to accommodate and engage.”

The plaintiff, Ashley Funches, claimed that she worked ‘around the clock’ to look after her son in late 2021 and ‘was fired’ when she demanded to get paid for the overtime.

Funches also accused the singer of retaliation and failure to prevent. Funches has sought an undisclosed amount for "unpaid wages, penalties, interest, attorneys’ fees, and costs and expenses."

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that Halsey’s rep has dubbed the allegations baseless’.

"This individual’s employment was recently terminated in response to specific incidents in which Halsey’s infant was left unsupervised in an unsafe location while under the nanny’s care, and it was discovered the nanny was intoxicated while the child was in her care,” the rep said.

“Furthermore, at no time during this individual’s term of employment with Halsey were any complaints even raised.

"Consequently, while Halsey is both saddened and disappointed by this turn of events, they feel it is important to refute these allegations publicly, as they take ableism and ethical working conditions very seriously."