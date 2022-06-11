 
Britney Spears admits she had 'panic attack' before wedding: 'A dream castle'

Britney Spears is opening up about her pre-wedding jitters on social media.

The 40-year-old, who tied the knot with long time boyfriend Sam Asghari this week, turned to her Instagram a day later to gush over newlywed husband.

"Wow !!! Holy holy cr*p !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED," she wrote. "I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE'RE GETTING MARRIED !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together  … the crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!! The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better !!!"

The couple was joined by 60 guests Thursday night in Los Angeles including prominent stars like Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton and Kathy Hilton.

As per reports, the 40-year-old walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love."

"I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married. I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way," Asghari's manager, Brandon Cohen, told PEOPLE. "I am so grateful to have Sam in my life and can't wait for the future they will build together."

