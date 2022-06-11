 
entertainment
Johnny Depp’s career ‘unsalvageable’ after Amber Heard defamation win? Insider

Johnny Depp’s die-hard fans have taken to fearing rumours surrounding the actor’s career prospects despite having won the defamation case against Amber Heard.

This possibility has been highlighted by inside sources close to People magazine.

The Hollywood insider spoke about the 58-year-old actor’s future and was quoted saying, “I don't think he will ever be who he was. It was a waste of time and money and effort.”

However, they did make it clear that it will not be like Depp will never get hired against, but more that “he will never be who he once was.”

Even a Hollywood agent echoed the same warning and reminded the actor that it “is a time to just move on and, if needed, to lick your wounds. Years of building up reputations have been torn down on both sides in a couple of weeks. Nobody truly won.”

