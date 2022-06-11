Kareena Kapoor shares candid moment from Devotion OF Suspect X set

Kareena Kapoor shares LOL moment from Devotion OF Suspect X set: Photo

Kareena Kapoor makes sure to keep her fans and followers updated about her upcoming movie Devotion of Suspect X on social media.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress’s new photos from the sets of her OTT debut have set the internet on fire.



A few hours ago, the 41-year-old turned to Instagram to share a monochrome photo of herself, showcasing her goofy side.

In a photo, the 3 Idiots star could be seen cracking up all hard on something while filming a serious scene in the movie.

Interestingly, Kareena wrote a cryptic message in a caption, “In the middle of shooting an intense scene with Mr Ghosh.”

The diva also questioned other actors that if they also end up chuckling in intense moments.

“Does this happen to most actors?” she added.

Meanwhile, her co-star from the movie Vijay Verma also reacted to the photo and remarked, “On that set... it’s difficult to be ‘serious actor’ Mr Ghosh won’t let u be.”



In no time, the Bollywood beauty’s fans have been showering their love on her post with heart-eye and heart-shaped emoticons in the comments.