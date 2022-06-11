 
Showbiz
Saturday Jun 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor shares candid moment from Devotion OF Suspect X set

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 11, 2022

Kareena Kapoor shares LOL moment from Devotion OF Suspect X set: Photo
Kareena Kapoor shares LOL moment from Devotion OF Suspect X set: Photo

Kareena Kapoor makes sure to keep her fans and followers updated about her upcoming movie Devotion of Suspect X on social media. 

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress’s new photos from the sets of her OTT debut have set the internet on fire.

A few hours ago, the 41-year-old turned to Instagram to share a monochrome photo of herself, showcasing her goofy side.

In a photo, the 3 Idiots star could be seen cracking up all hard on something while filming a serious scene in the movie.

Interestingly, Kareena wrote a cryptic message in a caption, “In the middle of shooting an intense scene with Mr Ghosh.”

The diva also questioned other actors that if they also end up chuckling in intense moments.

“Does this happen to most actors?” she added.

Meanwhile, her co-star from the movie Vijay Verma also reacted to the photo and remarked, “On that set... it’s difficult to be ‘serious actor’ Mr Ghosh won’t let u be.”

In no time, the Bollywood beauty’s fans have been showering their love on her post with heart-eye and heart-shaped emoticons in the comments.

More From Showbiz:

Sara Ali Khan to be cast opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl ?

Sara Ali Khan to be cast opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl ?
Shahid Kapoor expresses love to wife Mira Rajput: See here

Shahid Kapoor expresses love to wife Mira Rajput: See here
Ranveer Singh admires Virat Kohli’s acting skills in a BTS video

Ranveer Singh admires Virat Kohli’s acting skills in a BTS video
Salman Khan survives assassination attempt after Lawrence Bishnoi sends sharpshooter

Salman Khan survives assassination attempt after Lawrence Bishnoi sends sharpshooter

Hrithik Roshan announces the wrap up of ‘Vikram Vedha’ as he praises Saif Ali Khan

Hrithik Roshan announces the wrap up of ‘Vikram Vedha’ as he praises Saif Ali Khan
Why ‘Kamli' songs are named after elements of nature? Sarmad Khoosat explains

Why ‘Kamli' songs are named after elements of nature? Sarmad Khoosat explains
Anushka Sharma takes a motherly oath to ‘carry’ daughter Vamika ‘forever’

Anushka Sharma takes a motherly oath to ‘carry’ daughter Vamika ‘forever’
Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry discloses breast cancer diagnosis: Watch

Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry discloses breast cancer diagnosis: Watch
Mathira gives her two cents on Aamir Liaquat being trolled online:’everyone made fun of him’

Mathira gives her two cents on Aamir Liaquat being trolled online:’everyone made fun of him’
‘Pregnant & Powerful’ Sonam Kapoor is a sight to behold in THESE pictures

‘Pregnant & Powerful’ Sonam Kapoor is a sight to behold in THESE pictures
Aamir Liaquat had reconciliation plans with Dania Malik?

Aamir Liaquat had reconciliation plans with Dania Malik?
Sonam Kapoor Birthday: Actor receives love from Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma & others

Sonam Kapoor Birthday: Actor receives love from Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma & others

Latest

view all