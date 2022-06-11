 
entertainment
Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton team up for Formula 1 movie on Apple

Saturday Jun 11, 2022

Apple Studios has announced the exciting news for the Formula 1 fans after acquiring the rights to produce a F1 film starring Hollywood star Brad Pitt.

The Apple Original Films has taken on board the Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski and seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, 37, has joined the project as a producer with Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment house.

Ehren Kruger will be writing the script. The plot will focus on a seasoned racing driver (played by Pitt) who comes out of retirement to mentor a promising young rookie.

As per The Hollywood Reporter reported that Kosinski came up with the film’s concept after meeting Hamilton through Tom Cruise while making this year’s Top Gun sequel.

By December 2021, Apple studios reportedly beat out Netflix, Amazon and MGM to buy the distribution rights to the film.

The yet-untitled film will reportedly be released in theaters for at least 30 to 60 days before streaming on Apple TV+.

