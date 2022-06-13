J-Hope spills secrets to ‘always’ staying Instagram active 24/7

 
J-Hope has finally shared his trick to being ‘always online’ and being the very first to like any social media post shared by his groupmates.

The renowned singer weighed in on everything in his interview with Weverse Magazine.

He started off by admitting, “I think that was thanks to everything else I saw and what I learned from it. I think it’s become a habit to try and constantly show off everything I’ve learned. So I tried many different ways to see which would be interesting. I hope people found it interesting.”

“Instant photos are one of the few means of keeping a record where only you get to hold onto the originals,” he added.

“Even though I was going to be sharing my everyday life through Instagram, I thought it would be nice to have a film copy that would belong to me and me alone, so I chose instant photos.”

“So I posted them, but thought there’s a limit to what I can convey through analogue alone, so now I’m covering my Instagram with photos that are more suitable for the modern era.”

“I wanted to show casual photos I took of myself before in many cases, but now I want to show who I am as an artist, too.”

“I want to use Instagram to show who I am as an artist and use Weverse to say the more honest and open things I want to say to fans. So maybe that’s the reason why my image on Instagram seems so different than before.”

