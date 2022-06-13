 
Mahira Khan broke a fan’s heart as she officially revealed that she is committed to someone.

Taking to Instagram, the Superstar actor dropped multiple posts featuring her killer looks in monochromatic shots.

In the comments section, a diehard fan asked the star to reject him so he can easily move on

“Ma’am please reject me so that I can move on,” the fan wrote.

“Please move on! I’m taken,” replied the actor.

Mahira Khan breaks fan’s heart, says ‘I’m taken’

The actor first talked about having a special person in her life when she appeared on HSY’s show back in 2020.

She said on the show, "I don't know what have I done in my life, must have done something good because of which Allah blessed me with..." the actor says before HSY interjects, "...Because of which Allah blessed you with Salim."

In the pictures posted on her Instagram, the 37-year-old star sent the internet into frenzy as she rocked black latex pants paired with large button down white shirt with waist belt.

Her gorgeous black tresses fell perfectly down her shoulders in soft waves. Mahira vowed fans as she completed her stunning look with a pair of high heels.

One fan gushed in the comments, “There’s literally no one like you,” as another noted, “Forever gorgeous.”

“How can someone be so perfect & beautiful,” another commented.

