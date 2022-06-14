 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears protects £60m fortune from Sam Asghari in iron clad prenup

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 14, 2022

Britney Spears protects £60m fortune from Sam Asghari in iron clad prenup
Britney Spears protects £60m fortune from Sam Asghari in iron clad prenup

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have signed a prenup to protect the pop star.

The pre-nuptial agreement, that is greatly in favour of the 40-year-old, aims to protect her wealth in case of a split with her 28-year-old husband.

The agreement ensures that Asghari, 28, will not receive any of Spears' multi-million dollar fortune earned before the wedding date if they decide to part ways. TMZ was first to report the news.

In presence of close celebrity friends, Spears tied the knot with Asghari last week in her California mansion.

"Britney walked herself down the aisle. She looked absolutely stunning in her main dress," a source previously told PEOPLE. "She cried happy tears at some moments."

The star-studded guest list included Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton and Selena Gomez, to name a few.

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard claims Depp 'paid' witnesses, 'randos' after Kate Moss testimony

Amber Heard claims Depp 'paid' witnesses, 'randos' after Kate Moss testimony
Post Malone is a girl dad! Rapper welcomes first child with fiancée

Post Malone is a girl dad! Rapper welcomes first child with fiancée
Justin Bieber pleads for Jesus 'loving arms' amid health 'horror'

Justin Bieber pleads for Jesus 'loving arms' amid health 'horror'
Khloe Kardashian puts her fit figure on display while posing for a video

Khloe Kardashian puts her fit figure on display while posing for a video
Queen’s latest picture reignites health fears as monarch appears ‘frail’

Queen’s latest picture reignites health fears as monarch appears ‘frail’
Kim Kardashian sizzles in skimpy swimsuit as she takes Pete Davidson to a beach for romance

Kim Kardashian sizzles in skimpy swimsuit as she takes Pete Davidson to a beach for romance
Justin Bieber puts his career on risk by sharing personal health struggles?

Justin Bieber puts his career on risk by sharing personal health struggles?
Prince Harry, Meghan warned over leaking Jubilee footage to Netflix: ‘Last chance’

Prince Harry, Meghan warned over leaking Jubilee footage to Netflix: ‘Last chance’
Prince William gave 'ultimatum' to Queen over Prince Andrew's royal return

Prince William gave 'ultimatum' to Queen over Prince Andrew's royal return
Amber Heard says Johnny Depp 'a fantastic actor and beloved character': Video

Amber Heard says Johnny Depp 'a fantastic actor and beloved character': Video
Kanye West's new flame Chaney Jones stuns Kim Kardashian with her fit physique?

Kanye West's new flame Chaney Jones stuns Kim Kardashian with her fit physique?
Queen’s 'favourite' Lady Louise Windsor tipped to take monarch’s place

Queen’s 'favourite' Lady Louise Windsor tipped to take monarch’s place

Latest

view all