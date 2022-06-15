 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen’s Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ban ‘unnecessarily mean’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 15, 2022

Queen’s Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ban ‘unnecessarily mean’
Queen’s Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ban ‘unnecessarily mean’

Royal experts believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry getting banned from taking pictures of Lilibet, with Queen Elizabeth ‘was unnecessarily mean’.

Royal biographer Christopher Andersen made this claim in his interview with The Daily Beast.

He was quoted saying, “Archie had his photo taken with the Queen and Prince Philip when he was two days old. To deny this to Lili on her first birthday just seems unnecessarily mean-spirited.”

“The Queen could have overruled her handlers on this one issue, and of course she could have allowed the Sussexes to appear on the balcony with the rest of the family at some point during the Jubilee.”

Before concluding the commentator added, “This was a historic event and to exclude Harry and Meghan from the visual record just seems wrong.”

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard's NBC interview deemed 'bad PR' by Twitter users

Amber Heard's NBC interview deemed 'bad PR' by Twitter users
From debut to White House, the unstoppable rise of BTS

From debut to White House, the unstoppable rise of BTS
Prince Andrew blasted for being ‘deluded’: ‘Unaware of public image!’

Prince Andrew blasted for being ‘deluded’: ‘Unaware of public image!’
Georgina Rodríguez, Ronaldo celebrate victory in Kathryn Mayorga lawsuit

Georgina Rodríguez, Ronaldo celebrate victory in Kathryn Mayorga lawsuit
Sarah Ferguson hints at remarrying ex lover Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson hints at remarrying ex lover Prince Andrew
British author fumed for branding 'unattractive' Meghan Markle 'strange' and 'sick'

British author fumed for branding 'unattractive' Meghan Markle 'strange' and 'sick'
Why Britney Spears bought $12m mansion days after marrying Sam Asghari?

Why Britney Spears bought $12m mansion days after marrying Sam Asghari?
Amber Heard slip of tongue caught on camera: 'Depp lawyers distracted jury better'

Amber Heard slip of tongue caught on camera: 'Depp lawyers distracted jury better'
Justin Bieber offers rare update on facial paralysis scare

Justin Bieber offers rare update on facial paralysis scare
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on 'really abusive, dysfunctional relationship': 'Go away!'

Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on 'really abusive, dysfunctional relationship': 'Go away!'
Amber Heard 'wishes' she felt 'confident' on verdict day: 'No fair representation'

Amber Heard 'wishes' she felt 'confident' on verdict day: 'No fair representation'
Amber Heard a laughing stock after Johnny Depp 'scissor fingers' remark: Viral Video

Amber Heard a laughing stock after Johnny Depp 'scissor fingers' remark: Viral Video

Latest

view all