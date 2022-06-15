Queen’s Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ban ‘unnecessarily mean’

Royal experts believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry getting banned from taking pictures of Lilibet, with Queen Elizabeth ‘was unnecessarily mean’.

Royal biographer Christopher Andersen made this claim in his interview with The Daily Beast.

He was quoted saying, “Archie had his photo taken with the Queen and Prince Philip when he was two days old. To deny this to Lili on her first birthday just seems unnecessarily mean-spirited.”

“The Queen could have overruled her handlers on this one issue, and of course she could have allowed the Sussexes to appear on the balcony with the rest of the family at some point during the Jubilee.”

Before concluding the commentator added, “This was a historic event and to exclude Harry and Meghan from the visual record just seems wrong.”