 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian's mother refuses to give up on Kanye West

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 16, 2022

Kim Kardashians mother refuses to give up on Kanye West

Kanye West deleted all of his Instagram posts and become silent on social media after a series of posts targeting Pete Davidson, her former wife Kim Kardashian's lover.

The rapper launched attacks on the SNL comedian in several social media posts as he bagged the reality TV star to reunite with him months after she filed for divorce.

Kim continued to follow him on Instagram ever after filing for the divorce but his incessant posting forced her to unfollow him.

Kim's mother is not ready to give up on him. She was prominent among those who liked Justin Bieber's tribute to Kanye's post on his birthday.

Among more than 7 million people who follow the American rapper also include Kris.

Kim Kardashians mother refuses to give up on Kanye West



More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston sends birthday greetings to Courteney Cox, 58

Jennifer Aniston sends birthday greetings to Courteney Cox, 58
Shakira chooses to ignore Jennifer Lopez

Shakira chooses to ignore Jennifer Lopez

Machine Gun Kelly wants to play Ryan Gosling's role in Margot Robbie film

Machine Gun Kelly wants to play Ryan Gosling's role in Margot Robbie film

Queen's jubilee farewell to monarchy? Writer says William, Charles can't hold it together

Queen's jubilee farewell to monarchy? Writer says William, Charles can't hold it together
Greed for wealth led to BTS indefinite break?

Greed for wealth led to BTS indefinite break?
Prince William gushes over his daughter Charlotte for her amazing skills, brands her 'budding star'

Prince William gushes over his daughter Charlotte for her amazing skills, brands her 'budding star'

Meghan Markle was ‘head over heels’ for first husband Trevor Engelson

Meghan Markle was ‘head over heels’ for first husband Trevor Engelson
Piers Morgan faces backlash for comparing Amber Heard to Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan faces backlash for comparing Amber Heard to Meghan Markle
Hailey Bieber talks about her struggle with imposter syndrome, chaotic lifestyle

Hailey Bieber talks about her struggle with imposter syndrome, chaotic lifestyle
Prince William’s ‘popularity’ to smash Prince Charles’ monarchy dream?

Prince William’s ‘popularity’ to smash Prince Charles’ monarchy dream?

Hailey Bieber opens up on her and Justin's health scares, relationship

Hailey Bieber opens up on her and Justin's health scares, relationship
Princess Beatrice debuts new royal title in latest appearance at Ascot

Princess Beatrice debuts new royal title in latest appearance at Ascot

Latest

view all