 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian reveals 'trying 'everything possible' amid marriage to Kanye West

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 16, 2022

Kim Kardashian reveals trying everything possible amid marriage to Kanye West
Kim Kardashian reveals 'trying 'everything possible' amid marriage to Kanye West  

Kim Kardashian recently expressed that she tried her best to make her former marriage with Kanye West work out while dishing on Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship.

During the recent episode of The Kardashians, the 41-year-old reality star said, “We always tiptoe around each other’s situations because we don’t want to meddle.

"And I respect that no one came to me during my marriage and was like, ‘Are you good?’ Everyone let me have my own journey and see that on my own.

“I appreciate that but sometimes I look back and I am like, ‘When do we jump in?’ That is what I am so unclear about,” she continued.

Revealing the shocking reality of her former marriage, the Skims founder said, “If people knew what my relationship really was like I think they would be like, ‘How did this last this long?'”

“But I can live with myself knowing that I tried everything humanly possible to make a situation work and so I can walk away feeling absolutely guilt free,” she told to Khloe.

More From Entertainment:

Shakira to make major changes in her house after split from Gerard Pique

Shakira to make major changes in her house after split from Gerard Pique
Tom Cruise plans to celebrate his birthday with Prince William, David Beckham

Tom Cruise plans to celebrate his birthday with Prince William, David Beckham
Scott Disick showers praises over Pete Davidson: 'He’s so sweet'

Scott Disick showers praises over Pete Davidson: 'He’s so sweet'
Jennifer Lopez admits to 'losing herself' after divorce from Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez admits to 'losing herself' after divorce from Marc Anthony
Did you know? Matthew Perry once confessed his love for ‘Friends’ co-star Courteney Cox

Did you know? Matthew Perry once confessed his love for ‘Friends’ co-star Courteney Cox
Recruiter faces backlash for fake Johnny Depp, Amber Heard testimony ad

Recruiter faces backlash for fake Johnny Depp, Amber Heard testimony ad
Nick Lachey sends advice to BTS as K-pop group goes on hiatus

Nick Lachey sends advice to BTS as K-pop group goes on hiatus
Tom Hanks rages at fan who nearly knocks over his wife Rita Wilson: Watch

Tom Hanks rages at fan who nearly knocks over his wife Rita Wilson: Watch
Kim Kardashian’s platinum blonde look inspires another hairstyle chameleon Jesy Nelson

Kim Kardashian’s platinum blonde look inspires another hairstyle chameleon Jesy Nelson
Blac Chyna accuses Kris Jenner of trying to 'financially ruin' her with legal fees

Blac Chyna accuses Kris Jenner of trying to 'financially ruin' her with legal fees

Prince Harry, William’s relationship ‘still very raw’: ‘Icy duo!’

Prince Harry, William’s relationship ‘still very raw’: ‘Icy duo!’
Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams breaks silence on her famous character and scene in hit show

Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams breaks silence on her famous character and scene in hit show

Latest

view all