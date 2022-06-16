 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 16 2022
Web Desk

Prince Harry denied chance to reconcile with Prince Charles at Queen’s Jubilee

Web Desk

Thursday Jun 16, 2022

Prince Charles reportedly refused to reunite with and reconcile his differences with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they came to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted visiting Charles’ residence, Clarence House, on June 3 before attending the Queen’s Jubilee thanksgiving service, royal expert Christopher Andersen says the future monarch shrugged off their attempt at a reunion.

Talking to OK! Magazine, Andersen said: “Well, I understand that it was a perfunctory meeting and that there was no real breakthrough.”

He added: “And I have a feeling that Prince Harry definitely went there hoping for some sort of rapprochement but there were no touchy-feely vibes coming back in his direction. So, I think the curtain has come down.”

Prince Harry and Meghan both were notably snubbed at the Queen’s Jubilee, with no sightings of them with senior royals. They also left the UK early, before the Platinum Jubilee festivities came to a close.

