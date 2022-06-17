Harry Styles pauses his concert to find ‘someone special’ in the audience: Video

Harry Styles has recently stopped his concert at the Trafford stadium in Manchester, England for his “first-ever school teacher”.



According to CBS, in a video released on Thursday night, the singer was singing in front of his 20,000 fans when he suddenly paused his concert and told audience that he was looking out for someone special in the crowd.

“I’m going to ask a favor from you because I’d like to try and find someone in the audience. So, we’re going to get really quiet and I’m going to see if I can locate this person if you don’t mind helping me," he asserted.

Adding to this, the Adore You hit-maker informed, “My first-ever school teacher is here tonight. Her name's Mrs. Vernon and I believe she's in the crowd.”

After searching for a while, Styles finally spotted his teacher and ran over there. He fell down on his knees, while extended his hands up in the air in jubilation.

“How are you? I heard you’re retiring?” inquired the crooner.

The singer then thanked his teacher and said, “I’d just like to thank you for everything in those formative years. Thank you so much. It means a lot to me that you’re here tonight”.

Meanwhile, the video went viral and fans appreciated Style’s sweet gesture for his teacher on social media.

Watch the video here:



