‘Selfish’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanted royals to ‘plead’ for return

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly wanted to ‘begged’ at by the Royal Family for a return into the fold.

Royal commentator Neil Sean made this claim on his YouTube channel.

There, he pointed towards the Sussex’s fury over seeing lesser royals like the husband of Princess Royal, “stepped up and played their part.”

He also told his viewers, “Harry and Meghan thought they were invincible and that the monarchy would not survive without them.”

“But as we have seen, the last 18 months have proven a very difficult transition for Harry and Meghan.”

“Harry and Meghan really felt that they would have to return to the UK because of the slimmed-down monarchy, in the absence of Her Majesty the Queen, who has taken a step back recently.”

“They have decided not to reinvite Harry and Meghan back and instead it is other members of the Royal Family who have stepped forward to help.”

“In particular, the husband of Princess Royal, Tim Laurence, has played his part. He recently filled in for Princess Anne and did spectacularly.”

“On the instruction of both Prince Charles and William, they are now going to include him on their royal rota and see if he can take on more royal events representing the monarchy.”

“This has not gone down well with the former royals in California because they felt that at some point Charles would have to call them back.”

"But, as we have seen with Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward, there are members of the royals who are more than willing to step forward. It makes it very difficult to see how Meghan and Harry could ever make their transition back into royal life.”