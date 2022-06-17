 
entertainment
Friday Jun 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William will be ‘vastly tough’ on Prince Andrew during his rule

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 17, 2022

file footage


Prince William is reportedly ready to ‘rule with an iron rod’ when it comes to Prince Andrew, his disgraced uncle who continues trying to return to royal life after being accused of sexual assault, reported Express UK.

It was earlier reported that Prince William put his foot down over allowing Prince Andrew to attend the Order of the Garter service, with the Duke of Cambridge reportedly giving the Queen an ultimatum, saying: “It’s him or me!”

The Duke of York was subsequently barred from publicly being a part of the ceremony, however, was allowed to attend a private investiture service.

Talking to Express UK just before the Order of the Garter service, royal expert and author Howard Hodgson said: “I think Prince Charles will be vastly more tough on Andrew than the Queen ever was.”

“And if Charles ever doubts it — because he has a kind heart — Prince William, who is a much tougher man, will absolutely put an iron rod down his father’s back and say: ‘No!’”

Hodgson added: “William will rule with an iron rod when it comes to his uncle.”

This comes as Prince Andrew is said to be rallying to return to public life as a royal, and has reportedly demanded that his HRH status be reinstated and respected. 

More From Entertainment:

Sarah Ferguson makes shocking ‘marriage’ claim about ex-Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson makes shocking ‘marriage’ claim about ex-Prince Andrew

Amber Heard accused of ‘flipping the switch’ on emotions: ‘Mid sentence!’

Amber Heard accused of ‘flipping the switch’ on emotions: ‘Mid sentence!’
Ana de Armas drops jaws with stunning Marilyn Monroe transformation in ‘Blonde’ teaser

Ana de Armas drops jaws with stunning Marilyn Monroe transformation in ‘Blonde’ teaser
‘Desperate’ Prince Harry wanting ‘piecemeal’ with Royal Family: report

‘Desperate’ Prince Harry wanting ‘piecemeal’ with Royal Family: report
Kanye West choses to 'step back' amid Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's romance?

Kanye West choses to 'step back' amid Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's romance?
BTS' V opens up on solo career as K-pop group goes on hiatus

BTS' V opens up on solo career as K-pop group goes on hiatus
Gerard Pique loses social media followers amid split from Shakira

Gerard Pique loses social media followers amid split from Shakira
Take a glimpse at Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez's romantic Majorca trip

Take a glimpse at Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez's romantic Majorca trip
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on their ‘last life’ with the Royal Family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on their ‘last life’ with the Royal Family
Sir Elton John thanks fans for ‘love and memories’ as he opens up on retiring from touring

Sir Elton John thanks fans for ‘love and memories’ as he opens up on retiring from touring
Amber Heard slammed by juror for giving ‘aggressor’ Johnny Depp a knife

Amber Heard slammed by juror for giving ‘aggressor’ Johnny Depp a knife
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt drops jaws with impressive dance moves in new video

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt drops jaws with impressive dance moves in new video

Latest

view all