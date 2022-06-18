 
Prince William crucial 10 years 'to be his most significant yet': Expert

Prince William's 40th birthday will seemingly change the course of his life as a royal, says expert.

Royal expert Victoria Arbiter stated: “While others might argue age is just a number, the ushering in of a new decade inevitably allows for a moment of reflection; a chance to look back at all that's been achieved and an opportunity to positively embrace all that's to come.

William is reaching the 40 mark on June 21, 2022.

“In William's case, the next 10 years promise to be his most significant yet," adds Ms Arbiter.

After the Queen, Prince Charles is set to take over the throne. William will then inherit the Duchy of Cornwall with his ambitious plans to use the estate powers for the betterment.

The Telegraph reported that plans are in an “investigative stage” for the estate’s buildings to be used to help those less fortunate, with a royal source confirming: “The Duke is interested in finding ways to help alleviate the homelessness situation in any way he can.”

