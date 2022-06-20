 
Vanessa Bryant pays sweet tribute to ‘Best Girl Dad’ Kobe Bryant on Father's Day

Vanessa Bryant paid a heartfelt tribute to late husband Kobe Bryant as she visited his childhood home in Philadelphia with daughters on the special occasion.

Taking to Instagram, the former model dropped a throwback picture with her late love as they both wore Star Wars themed shirts.

“Happy Father’s Day, baby,” the 40-year-old philanthropist captioned the post while tagging the sports star with hash tag “#BestGirlDad.”

In the comment section, David Beckham and Khloe Kardashian dropped hearts to honour Kobe while Khloe also wrote, "We love you V."

In another post, Vanessa posed with daughters, Natalia, Bianka Bella, and Capri Kobe in front of his childhood home.

The slideshow also included a snap of Kobe playing basketball as a young boy and posing with a sweet smile on his face.

The 3rd photo featured Vanessa’s manicured hand with "KOBE" spelled out on her nails.

Kobe along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant (Gigi) passed away in a tragic helicopter crash in California two years back in January 2020.


