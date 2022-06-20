 
Monday Jun 20 2022
Prince Andrew in fresh legal storm as Epstein victim sounds off

Monday Jun 20, 2022

Prince Andrew could be dragged into another legal storm over his connection to convicted rapist Jeffrey Epstein after an alleged victim threatened to serve him legal papers over allegedly being in the same house when she was raped, reported Express UK.

As per reports, Caroline Kaufman has claimed that she was raped by Epstein back in 2020 at the age of 17, with her representatives saying that the Duke of York was present at the convicted paedophile’s home in New York when the rape occurred.

Kaufman’s legal reps maintain that Prince Andrew was pictures inside Epstein’s Upper East Side house and could serve as a potential witness.

The civil lawsuit, however, does not accuse Prince Andrew of any wrongdoing directly, and neither does it mention that he was directly a witness of Epstein raping Kaufman.

Kaufman’s lawyer Spencer Kuvin told Sunday Mirror: “We are looking into serving Prince Andrew. We’d get a subpoena issued here in the States which is brought over to England and localised, then we would have to locate him and have him served.”

“He should be a fairly easy target to locate,” Kuvin added.

Meanwhile, in her case against Epstein’s estate, Kaufman alleges that she was invited over to his house for a ‘modelling interview’, and was instead taken to a massage room where she was raped by Epstein.

This comes months after Prince Andrew settled his own civil lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre, who earlier accused him of sexual assault.

