Prince William in ‘royal rows’ over Prince Andrew as new legal nightmare looms

file footage

Prince William is said to be getting into ‘royal rows’ with his family over his uncle Prince Andrew’s future with the monarchy, a royal expert believes as per Express UK.



According to royal expert and journalist Russell Myers, the Duke of Cambridge vehemently believes that a ‘slimmed down’ version of the monarchy is the only way to ensure its survival in modern times.

Talking to ITV’s Lorraine, Myers said that ‘there are rows going on’ between Prince William and other members of the royal family over allowing Prince Andrew to return to royal life despite having been accused of sexual assault.

As per Myers: “Prince William would like his uncle to fade away into the background.”