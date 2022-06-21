 
Tuesday Jun 21 2022
Prince William 'not a natural King' just like grandmother Queen: Insider

Tuesday Jun 21, 2022

Prince William 'not a natural King' just like grandmother Queen: Insider

Prince William has been trained to be King ever since his birth. 

The second in line to the throne, the Duke of Cambridge, however, was not naturally build to take over the crow.

The source told the Daily Mail: "In truth he’s not the natural person for the job.

"His grandmother wasn’t either.

"But that’s exactly why he is the right person to do it.

"The last person you want stepping up is the one who rubs their hands and says 'I can’t wait to be King'.

"You want someone who understands the significance and the pressure of what they have to do without hankering after any of the trappings."

A friend told The Sunday Times earlier this month: "He knows the future [of the monarchy] rests on his, Catherine’s and his kids’ shoulders, and that’s a lot of pressure."

Monarchy pressures on William and Kate have especially risen after younger brother Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle quit as senior royals in 2020. Meanwhile, uncle Prince Andrew has also been banished from public life over sexual assault allegations against the royal.

