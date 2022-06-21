Amber Heard suffers financial crisis after losing Johnny Depp lawsuit?

Hollywood actress Amber Heard was recently spotted shopping at a discount department store in New York’s Hamptons.

The Aquaman actress, whose lawyers had said that ‘she is not capable of paying the damages awarded by the court to ex-husband Johnny Depp,’ was accompanied by her sister Whitney Heard on the shopping trip at a TJ Maxx, TMZ reported.

The pictures showed that Heard, 36, was wearing a simple white oversized T-shirt and a pair of blue denim as she looks at the clothes in the store.

However, a source told the New York Post that Heard, who lost to Depp over the defamation trial, was supposedly ‘broke’.

Heard’s budget shopping came right after she faced backlash on flying on a private jet, despite claiming financial crisis.

Heard owes Depp a sum of $8.4 million in damages for defaming Depp. In addition, she also has to pay heavy legal fees linked with the trial case.