 
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Bhit Shah: Sindh CM's sister, 3 others injured in car-truck collision

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 21, 2022

A view of ambulances in Karachi’s Muhammad Ali Society, on August 12, 2021. For representation only. — Online
A view of ambulances in Karachi’s Muhammad Ali Society, on August 12, 2021. For representation only. — Online
  • CM Shah's sister Dr Siraj un Nisa was travelling from Karachi to Larkana.
  • The accident took place on the National Highway in Bhit Shah.
  • The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Hala for treatment. 

BHIT SHAH: Four persons, including the sister of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, were left injured after a truck collided with a car on the National Highway in the Bhit Shah area of Matiari district of Sindh.

According to the police, all the injured — including CM Shah's sister Dr Siraj un Nisa — have been shifted to the Civil Hospital Hala. 

The police added that Dr Nisa was travelling from Karachi to Larkana.

The medical superintendent of the hospital, Dr Muhammad Iqbal, said that some have sustained injuries on their head, while others have wounds on their arms. 

"All the injured have been provided with first aid and are being shifted to Karachi for better medical facilities," he said. 

More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan calls for throwing rulers in jail for ‘shamelessly’ passing NAB law

Imran Khan calls for throwing rulers in jail for ‘shamelessly’ passing NAB law
Ishaq Dar is guiding government in managing economic crisis: Rana Sanaullah

Ishaq Dar is guiding government in managing economic crisis: Rana Sanaullah
Congo virus: NIH issues advisory ahead of Eid-ul-Adha

Congo virus: NIH issues advisory ahead of Eid-ul-Adha
Pakistani man arrested in 1995 Blackwood market murder

Pakistani man arrested in 1995 Blackwood market murder
Govt ready to make more 'difficult' decisions if needed: PM Shehbaz

Govt ready to make more 'difficult' decisions if needed: PM Shehbaz
On her 69th birth anniversary: Remembering Benazir Bhutto

On her 69th birth anniversary: Remembering Benazir Bhutto
Karachi court issues notice to FIA in case against Dania Malik

Karachi court issues notice to FIA in case against Dania Malik
Mohammad Hanif withdraws from conference after Palestinian journalist disinvited

Mohammad Hanif withdraws from conference after Palestinian journalist disinvited
Climate change minister warns of urban flooding in Karachi, Lahore

Climate change minister warns of urban flooding in Karachi, Lahore
What is the corruption case against Usman Buzdar?

What is the corruption case against Usman Buzdar?
ECP reserves verdict in PTI's 'foreign funding' case

ECP reserves verdict in PTI's 'foreign funding' case
This is how Aamir Liaquat's former wife reacted to autopsy order

This is how Aamir Liaquat's former wife reacted to autopsy order

Latest

view all