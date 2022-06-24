 
Friday Jun 24 2022
BTS' Jungkook and Charlie Puth release 'Left and Right': Watch

Friday Jun 24, 2022

BTS ARMY is over the moon to wholeheartedly welcome Jungkook and Charlie Puth's song Left and Right which was released on Friday, June 24.

The talented duo serenaded about the unrequited love in the upbeat song as the chorus sings, "Memories follow me left and right/ I can feel you over here/ I can feel you over here/ You take up every corner of my mind."

The release came a week after Puth teased the collaboration on TikTok if he garners 500,000 pre-saves for the song.

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg also hinted at his collaboration with the septet. “You gotta talk to [BTS] but my parts are in,” he shared.

“I’m going to let them tell you about it,” he told The A.V. Club in March before adding. “It’s official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s [a] vibe.”

