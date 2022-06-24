 
entertainment
Friday Jun 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles, Boris Johnson discussion won’t be disclosed

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 24, 2022

Prince Charles, Boris Johnson discussion won’t be disclosed
Prince Charles, Boris Johnson discussion won’t be disclosed

KIGALI: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he would not disclose any conversation he has with heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles at a meeting in Rwanda.

British newspapers have reported that Charles had privately criticised Britain's plan to send tens of thousands of migrants who arrive on its shores illegally to the East African country.

"I wouldn't comment on anything that I say to the queen or the queen says to me, nor would I say what the heir to the throne might say to me or what I may say to him. Prime ministers never talk about that," he told reporters.

"But what I will say is as people come to Rwanda like you have today there are a lot of prejudices about Rwanda (that) need to be blown away." (Reuters)

More From Entertainment:

Zachary Levi reveals about his lifelong battle with depression and anxiety

Zachary Levi reveals about his lifelong battle with depression and anxiety
Kim Kardashian steps out in the city to spend some time with son Saint: watch

Kim Kardashian steps out in the city to spend some time with son Saint: watch
Johnny Depp daughter Lily Rose reveals ‘King’ of her heart

Johnny Depp daughter Lily Rose reveals ‘King’ of her heart
‘Titanic’ returning to big screens with updated version to celebrate 25th anniversary

‘Titanic’ returning to big screens with updated version to celebrate 25th anniversary
Brad Pitt was fooled into believing there was treasure buried under Château Miraval

Brad Pitt was fooled into believing there was treasure buried under Château Miraval
Jennifer Lopez turned heads in black as she stepped out to visit Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez turned heads in black as she stepped out to visit Ben Affleck

Gerard Pique stops Shakira from taking their kids to US

Gerard Pique stops Shakira from taking their kids to US
Zoha Zuberi features on Spotify digital billboard at Times Square

Zoha Zuberi features on Spotify digital billboard at Times Square
Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling spotted shooting for ‘Barbie’: See pics

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling spotted shooting for ‘Barbie’: See pics
Kendall Jenner posts about 'space' after breakup from Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner posts about 'space' after breakup from Devin Booker
Kim Kardashian hosts 'spooky wilderness-themed' birthday party for North: pics

Kim Kardashian hosts 'spooky wilderness-themed' birthday party for North: pics
Khloe Kardashian speaks out as fans call out 'The Kardashians' editing fails

Khloe Kardashian speaks out as fans call out 'The Kardashians' editing fails

Latest

view all