Saturday Jun 25 2022
Billie Eilish calls out internet obsession with Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial

Saturday Jun 25, 2022

Bille Eilish slammed netizens for their obsession with the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial over the ruling of US Supreme Court overturning the women’s right to abortion.

The Happier Than Ever hit-maker spoke to NME after the court voted to overturn the landmark decision while she explained her recent song TV’s lyrics which had a reference of the defamation case.

“I was in this state of depression, losing my own rights to my own body, and then I’d go on the internet and it would be people giving their take on this trial,” the 20-year-old musician told the outlet.

“Women are losing rights for their bodies, so why are we talking about celebrities’ divorce trials?” she added.

“Let them figure it out on their own,” Eilish said before adding. “The internet bothers the (expletive) out of me sometimes.”

Earlier this month, Eilish sang at the world premiere of her track at a Manchester concert having the following lyric, “The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial / While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade.”

The singer’s latest interview came the same day court reversed the Roe v Wade ruling that recognised a woman's constitutional right to an abortion and legalised it nationwide.

