Sunday Jun 26 2022
Two central African nations repose confidence in Queen Elizabeth

Sunday Jun 26, 2022

Two central African nations, Togo and Gabon, have officially become the members of the Commonwealth.

When Queen Elizabeth became head of the Commonwealth in 1952 there were only 8 nations in the Commonwealth

70 yrs later, The Commonwealth of nations is now 56 nations.

Last year, Barbados stopped pledging allegiance to Queen Elizabeth II as it shed another vestige of its colonial past and became a republic for the first time in history.

Several leaders, dignitaries and artists, including Prince Charles and singer Rihanna, attended the ceremony.

Jamaica has also "formally commenced" its separation from the British monarchy

