 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s memoir stuck in ‘legal wrangle’ over bombshell claims?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 26, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry’s memoir, slated for release later this year and touted to be a bombshell, is said to be causing a legal wrangle within the royal family, as per psychic Deborah Davies.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle left the royal family in 2020 in what came to be known as Megxit, and have since relocated to the US.

The Duke of Sussex also announced last year that he is writing a memoir, ‘not as the prince he was born, but as the man he is today’.

Commenting on this, psychic Deborah Davies told The Daily Star: I think there's a legal wrangle taking place regarding Hapless Harry's book that's due out later this year.”

“I think that William has asked to see the content and has been refused and that's why William didn't go to Frogmore to celebrate Lilibet's birthday… I see William as being incandescent with rage towards Harry,” Davies continued.

The comments come after it was reported that both Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton majorly snubbed Harry and Meghan when they visited the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee earlier this month.

Both Kate and William are also said to have skipped Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibet’s first birthday party at Frogmore Cottage. 

More From Entertainment:

Simon Cowell eyes huge deal 'to bring The X Factor back'

Simon Cowell eyes huge deal 'to bring The X Factor back'
Olivia Rodrigo sends scathing message to US Supreme Court after abortion ruling

Olivia Rodrigo sends scathing message to US Supreme Court after abortion ruling
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to attend Prince William, Kate Middleton joint birthday party?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to attend Prince William, Kate Middleton joint birthday party?
Gerard Pique breaks phone of well-known press photograph

Gerard Pique breaks phone of well-known press photograph
Kim Kardashian acts ‘selfishly' in front of her kids, fans say it's 'disturbing to watch'

Kim Kardashian acts ‘selfishly' in front of her kids, fans say it's 'disturbing to watch'
Piers Morgan defends music icon Paul McCartney amid criticism

Piers Morgan defends music icon Paul McCartney amid criticism
Camille Vasquez reveals Johnny Depp's reaction to verdict: ‘He was moved’

Camille Vasquez reveals Johnny Depp's reaction to verdict: ‘He was moved’
Kate Middleton’s dramatic exit from Wimbledon in royal throwback: Details

Kate Middleton’s dramatic exit from Wimbledon in royal throwback: Details
Prince William warned his feud with Harry will ruin him 'till end of his days'

Prince William warned his feud with Harry will ruin him 'till end of his days'
How Johnny Depp can get $10M from Amber Heard despite her ‘financial crises’

How Johnny Depp can get $10M from Amber Heard despite her ‘financial crises’
Queen won't give up amid ongoing crisis within family

Queen won't give up amid ongoing crisis within family
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon stuns at backstage of Paris Fashion Week

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon stuns at backstage of Paris Fashion Week

Latest

view all