 
entertainment
Monday Jun 27 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS' J-Hope announces solo album 'Jack in the Box'

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 27, 2022

BTS J-Hope announces solo album Jack in the Box
BTS' J-Hope announces solo album 'Jack in the Box'

BTS ARMY is over the moon as Big Hit on June 25 announced J-Hope’s solo album after the septet went on hiatus.

The label announced that the much-anticipated album, titled Jack in the Box will be unveiled on July 15 and the first single from the set will be launched on July 1.

According to the announcement on Weverse, the upcoming album, “represents [J-Hope’s] aspirations to break the mould and grow further.”

The management agency of the much-loved K-pop group also shared that the set has ‘diverse content’ to match with J-Hope’s ‘creative identity'.

Meanwhile, on June 27 the label announced that the album’s ‘physical copies’ will be available on pre-order only.

“Jack In the Box’ will be available on Weverse Album, and you can place your pre-order for the album beginning on Monday, June 27 at online and in-person retailers,” the statement read. 

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham drops heart-warming tribute for mother with rare throwback snaps

David Beckham drops heart-warming tribute for mother with rare throwback snaps

Johnny Depp concerned for his daughter Lily Rose

Johnny Depp concerned for his daughter Lily Rose
Madonna lashes out at US Supreme Court after abortion ruling

Madonna lashes out at US Supreme Court after abortion ruling
Prince Andrew friend Ghislaine Maxwell reported jail staff threatened her safety

Prince Andrew friend Ghislaine Maxwell reported jail staff threatened her safety
Diana Ross spreads the love at Glastonbury

Diana Ross spreads the love at Glastonbury
Amber Heard friend Jason Momoa fights for world’s oceans

Amber Heard friend Jason Momoa fights for world’s oceans
Channing Tatum hits 17 million followers on Instagram

Channing Tatum hits 17 million followers on Instagram

Meghan Markle and Harry choose not to react to Supreme Court ruling on abortion

Meghan Markle and Harry choose not to react to Supreme Court ruling on abortion

Ghislaine Maxwell who had ties with Prince Andrew put on suicide watch ahead of sentencing

Ghislaine Maxwell who had ties with Prince Andrew put on suicide watch ahead of sentencing
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez praised for reaction to people tattooing bodies with her face

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez praised for reaction to people tattooing bodies with her face

Is Anya Taylor-Joy engaged? Actress sparks buzz after flashing ring

Is Anya Taylor-Joy engaged? Actress sparks buzz after flashing ring
Prince Harry, Meghan’s UK trip orchestrated by Princess Eugenie: Details

Prince Harry, Meghan’s UK trip orchestrated by Princess Eugenie: Details

Latest

view all