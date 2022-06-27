 
entertainment
Monday Jun 27 2022
By
Reuters

Prince Charles followed rules on charity donations, his office says

By
Reuters

Monday Jun 27, 2022

Prince Charles followed rules on charity donations, his office says
Prince Charles followed rules on charity donations, his office says

Charity donations accepted by Britain's Prince Charles were handled correctly, his office said after a newspaper reported that he received 3 million euros ($3.2 million) in cash from a former Qatari prime minister, some of it in shopping bags.

The Sunday Times said that Charles accepted three lots of cash that were given to him personally between 2011 and 2015.

"Charitable donations received from Sheikh were passed immediately to one of the prince's charities who carried out the appropriate governance and have assured us that all the correct processes were followed," the prince's office said in a statement on Sunday.

The Sunday Times said there was no suggestion the payments were illegal.

In November Michael Fawcett, the right-hand man to Prince Charles for decades, stepped down from his role running one of the British royal's main charities weeks after the Sunday Times said he had offered honours in return for donations.

Police and Britain's Charity Commission are investigating those claims.

A spokesman for the prince has said that Charles had no knowledge of the alleged offer of honours or citizenship on the basis of donations.

More From Entertainment:

BTS' J-Hope announces solo album 'Jack in the Box'

BTS' J-Hope announces solo album 'Jack in the Box'
David Beckham drops heart-warming tribute for mother with rare throwback snaps

David Beckham drops heart-warming tribute for mother with rare throwback snaps

Johnny Depp concerned for his daughter Lily Rose

Johnny Depp concerned for his daughter Lily Rose
Madonna lashes out at US Supreme Court after abortion ruling

Madonna lashes out at US Supreme Court after abortion ruling
Prince Andrew friend Ghislaine Maxwell reported jail staff threatened her safety

Prince Andrew friend Ghislaine Maxwell reported jail staff threatened her safety
Diana Ross spreads the love at Glastonbury

Diana Ross spreads the love at Glastonbury
Amber Heard friend Jason Momoa fights for world’s oceans

Amber Heard friend Jason Momoa fights for world’s oceans
Channing Tatum hits 17 million followers on Instagram

Channing Tatum hits 17 million followers on Instagram

Meghan Markle and Harry choose not to react to Supreme Court ruling on abortion

Meghan Markle and Harry choose not to react to Supreme Court ruling on abortion

Ghislaine Maxwell who had ties with Prince Andrew put on suicide watch ahead of sentencing

Ghislaine Maxwell who had ties with Prince Andrew put on suicide watch ahead of sentencing
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez praised for reaction to people tattooing bodies with her face

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez praised for reaction to people tattooing bodies with her face

Is Anya Taylor-Joy engaged? Actress sparks buzz after flashing ring

Is Anya Taylor-Joy engaged? Actress sparks buzz after flashing ring

Latest

view all