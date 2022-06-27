Ishaq Dar coming back to Pakistan July second week: sources

Former finance minister and PML-N senior leader Ishaq Dar. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD; PML-N senior leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar is expected to return to Pakistan any time next month in July, Geo News reported Monday, citing sources within the party.

According to the sources, Dar is likely to visit Pakistan in the second week of July.



They further stated that Dar will first take oath as a Senator after which he will take charge as the finance minister. The post is currently being held by Miftah Ismail.

In January, Dar was reinstated to the Senate by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

"In pursuant to the order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan dated December 21, 2021 in Civil Appeal No.352 of 2018 [...] the Election Commission of Pakistan hereby recalls the notification dated June 29, 2018 and the notification of even number dated March 9, 2018, to the extent of Mohammad Ishaq Dar, as returned candidate, is hereby restored," an official notification had read.



In 2018, the ECP withdrew a notification of former finance minister Ishaq Dar's election as a senator.

The notification was withdrawn in light of the SC from May 2018 of suspending Dar’s senatorship on a temporary basis.

The former finance minister has been out of the country since October 2017 on account of his medical treatment.

He has since been declared a proclaimed offender in a corruption case filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).