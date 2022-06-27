 
pakistan
Monday Jun 27 2022
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Ishaq Dar coming back to Pakistan July second week: sources

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Monday Jun 27, 2022

Former finance minister and PML-N senior leader Ishaq Dar. — AFP/File
Former finance minister and PML-N senior leader Ishaq Dar. — AFP/File

  • Sources say Ishaq Dar will take charge as finance minister.
  • Dar will first take oath as a Senator.
  • In January, Dar was reinstated to Senate by ECP.

ISLAMABAD; PML-N senior leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar is expected to return to Pakistan any time next month in July, Geo News reported Monday, citing sources within the party.

According to the sources, Dar is likely to visit Pakistan in the second week of July.

They further stated that Dar will first take oath as a Senator after which he will take charge as the finance minister. The post is currently being held by Miftah Ismail.

In January, Dar was reinstated to the Senate by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Related items

"In pursuant to the order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan dated December 21, 2021 in Civil Appeal No.352 of 2018 [...] the Election Commission of Pakistan hereby recalls the notification dated June 29, 2018 and the notification of even number dated March 9, 2018, to the extent of Mohammad Ishaq Dar, as returned candidate, is hereby restored," an official notification had read.

In 2018, the ECP withdrew a notification of former finance minister Ishaq Dar's election as a senator.

The notification was withdrawn in light of the SC from May 2018 of suspending Dar’s senatorship on a temporary basis.

The former finance minister has been out of the country since October 2017 on account of his medical treatment.

He has since been declared a proclaimed offender in a corruption case filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan urges youth, women to 'immediately' register for Tiger Force

Imran Khan urges youth, women to 'immediately' register for Tiger Force

Pakistan confirms BRICS member blocked invite to development dialogue in China

Pakistan confirms BRICS member blocked invite to development dialogue in China
PM Shehbaz Sharif hosting dinner for coalition parties' lawmakers tonight

PM Shehbaz Sharif hosting dinner for coalition parties' lawmakers tonight
LHC directs ECP to notify lawmakers on reserved seats of Punjab Assembly

LHC directs ECP to notify lawmakers on reserved seats of Punjab Assembly
Is the govt going to lift ban on mobile phone imports?

Is the govt going to lift ban on mobile phone imports?
IHC dismisses petition on voting procedure for overseas Pakistanis

IHC dismisses petition on voting procedure for overseas Pakistanis

Pakistan's new travel guidelines amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Pakistan's new travel guidelines amid spike in COVID-19 cases
Pakistan seeks enhancing Saudi oil facility to $3.6bn on delayed payment

Pakistan seeks enhancing Saudi oil facility to $3.6bn on delayed payment
Daily COVID-19 report: Pakistan's positivity ratio nears 3%

Daily COVID-19 report: Pakistan's positivity ratio nears 3%
Patrind Hydropower project: Korean firm takes Pakistan govt to London arbitration court

Patrind Hydropower project: Korean firm takes Pakistan govt to London arbitration court
Nation will reject foreign conspiracy, rigging plan: Imran Khan

Nation will reject foreign conspiracy, rigging plan: Imran Khan
MQM-P asks PM Shehbaz to intervene in implementation of agreement with PPP

MQM-P asks PM Shehbaz to intervene in implementation of agreement with PPP

Latest

view all