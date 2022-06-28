Alec Baldwin to interview Woody Allen

Los Angeles: Actor Alec Baldwin announced Monday he will chat live on Instagram with disgraced comedian and movie director Woody Allen.



"I have ZERO INTEREST in anyone´s judgments and sanctimonious posts here," said Baldwin, himself at the center of a scandal after a cinematographer was shot dead last year on a film set by a gun Baldwin was holding.

The announcement of the interview, set for Tuesday, came just days after the release of "Zero Gravity," the latest book by Allen, whose career has been overshadowed for decades by allegations.

"I am OBVIOUSLY someone who has my own set of beliefs and COULD NOT CARE LESS about anyone else´s speculation," Baldwin wrote in a message accompanying a short video announcing the conversation, in which he held up a copy of Allen´s new book.

In less than 24 hours, the post garnered more than 1,000 comments, many of them critical. "I´ve supported u 100% thru everything. But woody Allen? Bye" wrote one follower.

"If you believe that a trial should be conducted by way of an HBO documentary, that´s your issue," said Baldwin, 64, referring to the documentary "Allen vs Farrow", which came out on the streaming channel in 2021, and cast Allen in a poor light.

"I love you Woody," said a smiling Baldwin in his video.

Baldwin has spent several months in the eye of the storm himself after he fatally shot his director of photography on set in New Mexico while rehearsing a scene for his movie "Rust."