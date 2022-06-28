 
Will Smith is in good spirits after Oscars slap: spill ‘King Richard’ actors

King Richard actors Mikayla Bartholomew and Saniyya Sidney recently dished on Will Smith’s condition after he smacked Chris Rock on the stage of Oscars 2022.

Smith has maintained a low-key profile since he issued an apology for his reckless behaviour and flew off to India to seek spiritual help.

During their conversation with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet of the 2022 BET Awards, Smith’s on-screen daughters said, “Every time I talk to him, he always says everything is in divine splendor, ya know, so he's good.”

“It's always good to chat with him,” they added.

Talking about the award-winning movie, Sidney told the outlet, “Our film was very special to us... and Venus and Serena [Williams] changed so many women’s lives, our lives."

To be Black in America right now is a very special and very specific experience, so to be able to be invited to culture's biggest night when we're part of [one of] culture's biggest films of the year is a great honour," Bartholomew said.

"because we get to celebrate with our community. We get to, like, show up, be ourselves. It's almost like coming home to the cookout," she added.

