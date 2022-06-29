Travis Barker’s daughter ask for prayers while son performs in NYC amid hospitalization

 
Travis Barker daughter Alabama Luella requested for prayers after the musician was rushed to the hospital while his son Landon Barker performed with Machine Gun Kelly.

Taking to Instagram, the 16-year-old shared a story asking for prayers while Barker was admitted at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center with Kourtney Kardashian by his side.

"Please send your prayers," Alabama asked her 1.4 million followers.

Meanwhile, Landon took the stage hours after Barker’s hospitalization to perform Die In California with MGK in New York City.

Neither of them talked about the Blink-182 drummer during the show as per a report by Billboard.

No health update has been shared by either Barker’s representative or his wife’s. However, hours before he was rushed to the medical facility, he shared an eerie message on Twitter.

Barker wrote on Tuesday night, “God save me.”


