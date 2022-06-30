Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton expecting first baby together: Pics

 
Tom Hiddleston and fiancé Zawe Ashton reportedly expecting their first child together as she flaunted her baby bump at movie premiere.

The 37-year-old actor looked radiant while she showed off her growing bump as she walked down the red carpet Mr. Malcolm's List premiere.

The news of the couple’s pregnancy was confirmed by Vogue Magazine with a behind-the-scenes look at the actor’s prep for the event.

Ashton turned heads in an off the shoulder bead-embellished gown paired with sparkly silver heels at the premiere on Wednesday.

Hiddleston, who recently confirmed their engagement in an interview with LA Times, could not join his ladylove at the event.

“I'm very happy,” he spilled to the magazine.

The duo began dating after they co-starred in a 2019 play Betrayal as husband and wife but kept their relationship low-key ever since.

The representatives of both the stars have not commented on the pregnancy news as of yet.

