Prince Andrew is 'self-absorbed, obnoxious': slams former royal police officer

A former royal police officer recently raged against Prince Andrew for failing to cooperate with the authorities about his alleged links to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

During his conversation with Sun Online, Paul Page who has worked with Royal Family for six years called Prince Andrew a "horrible little man", while claiming he has ‘something to hide.’

"Andrew has something to hide and he has questions to answer - but I don't think he will ever be in a position where he will have to answer them because of who he is,” Page said.

"He's got the 'HRH' title in front of his name, Ghislaine hasn't - where is she? Jail. Where is he? At home. Simple as that."

"He's a self-absorbed, obnoxious, horrible little man who is disrespectful to those below him."

During his interview with BBC Newsnight in 2019, Andrew denied having a close friendship with Maxwell who was recently sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in the sexual assault of young girls.