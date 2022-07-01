WATCH: Brother gifts sister late father's wax statue on wedding

The picture shows a wax statue. — Screengrab/YouTube

Wedding is always the most special occasion for girls and they want their loved ones to be around them. People find ways to cherish their families and close friends even if they are not physically present.

In a video making rounds on the internet, a brother surprises his sister on her wedding day with a wax statue of their father.

The wax statue shocked everyone as soon as it entered the wedding hall, including the bride. The statue brought tears along with smiles to everyone's faces, NDTV reported.

The video has gone viral on social media and it was posted on YouTube. It is from Warangal in Telangana.

Since going viral, the footage has garnered more than 100,000 views. However, the internet has two different opinions. While some find it heartwarming, others call it wrong.

"Really heart touching. Only the family members of the person can feel the emotion," wrote a user.

"World's biggest best gift ever," another commented.

"This is just wrong," a third commentator opined.