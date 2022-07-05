 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 05 2022
By
Web Desk

'Professional' Kate Middleton caused magazine 'struggle' with Camilla portraits

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 05, 2022

Professional Kate Middleton caused magazine struggle to choose Camilla portraits
'Professional' Kate Middleton caused magazine 'struggle' to choose Camilla portraits

Kate Middleton's exceptional photography skills with Duchess Camilla's portrait left the editors confused.

Country Life's managing editor, Paula Lester, were troubled over which picture to pick, after Kate clicked exceptions photos of her mother-in-law.

She told the magazine: "The Duchess of Cambridge took our cover images at the request of our Guest Editor, The Duchess of Cornwall, and we could not be happier with the results — in fact, the set of images she took was so good that we struggled to choose only three, from which The Duchess of Cornwall made her final selection.

"The Duchess of Cambridge took her commission very seriously and was incredibly professional about the task at hand.

"She phoned me to discuss our requirements for the cover and subsequently composed a range of beautifully shot images."

Camilla commissioned Kate to take her pictures on the occasion of the future Queen Consort's 75th birthday.

More From Entertainment:

Cardi B shares adorable snaps of son Wave as he turns 10 months old

Cardi B shares adorable snaps of son Wave as he turns 10 months old
Kate Middleton looks ethereal in blue and white polka dot dress as she arrives at Wimbledon with William

Kate Middleton looks ethereal in blue and white polka dot dress as she arrives at Wimbledon with William
Kris Jenner’s sweet gesture for Travis Barker is sure to touch your heart

Kris Jenner’s sweet gesture for Travis Barker is sure to touch your heart
Prince Andrew link to Kazakh oligarch exposed in shocking £15m mansion deal

Prince Andrew link to Kazakh oligarch exposed in shocking £15m mansion deal
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'not allowed' to wear hats in Wimbledon: Here's Why

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'not allowed' to wear hats in Wimbledon: Here's Why
Prince Andrew had 'intimate picnic' with Ghislaine Maxwell under Queen nose

Prince Andrew had 'intimate picnic' with Ghislaine Maxwell under Queen nose
Princess Diana had 'fascinating' extra marital affair with THIS Wimbledon star

Princess Diana had 'fascinating' extra marital affair with THIS Wimbledon star
Meghan Markle's new pinky ring's hidden message revealed

Meghan Markle's new pinky ring's hidden message revealed
Meghan Markle abortion 'drama' would be good for 'The Crown' episode: Politician

Meghan Markle abortion 'drama' would be good for 'The Crown' episode: Politician

Latest

view all