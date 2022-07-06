Local airline abandons Hajj pilgrims at airport

The picture shows a group of Hajj pilgrims. — Screengrab/Twitter

KARACHI: A local airline left a group of Hajj pilgrims at the Jinnah International Airport in the port city on Tuesday.

In a video posted on Twitter, a woman said that they were told to wait from 12pm to 7pm at the Haji camp due to which the group missed the flight.

She added that the group has been waiting at the airport for more than a day.

The woman said that they still haven't gotten any update on which flight they will be taken for the holy sojourn.

She urged the authorities concerned to compensate the group.